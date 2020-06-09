Mindfulness: Are You Listening To Your Neighbours And Not Your Donkey?

An affectionate mind delays stress, but there are weak minds too. The kind which keep thinking about money. That is also important but not at the cost of everything else in your life.

Let me tell you a story. Once there was a merchant. He had a donkey. Old but the loyal one. Somehow the donkey fell in a well. Merchant called his neighbours for help. People came but said that it was difficult to drag out the donkey. The donkey kept calling his master, but the neighbours convinced him otherwise.

Everyone returned to their homes, but the donkey kept calling the master. Now, the neighbours started complaining about the noise. But what was the way out? Someone suggested to put soil in the well.

The merchant agreed. The world believes more in putting on soil than taking it out. We have been taught this in our childhood. That’s is why we avoid meeting people alive but feel responsibility to reach there when they are no more.

Coming back to the story, they started putting sand into the well. The donkey got worried and started calling his master loudly. The master felt for a while that the donkey is loyal, but the neighbor asked him to not be emotional. The donkey hadn’t expected such behavior from his master. We, too, do not have any such expectation from our masters. I don’t find much difference between a human and a donkey. Bodies are different but conscience of soul is similar.

The donkey soon realised that he was on his own, so he started looking for the ways around the problem. He shrugged the sand thrown over him, and soon started climbing up. As we go deeper, light begins to reach us. After sometime, the donkey was out of the well.

The donkey was angry with his master, who didn’t have the idea that the donkey would use his mind like this.

The world keeps pouring depression, disappointment, and deceit over us, but the onus is on us to get out of the dirt. So, never let anyone dictate your mood.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54