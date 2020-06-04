Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: Are You Looking For A Slave In Love?

We forget that our existence is not due to any single person. Love is a good virtue. It should be taken care of, but not with a possessive mind.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Mindfulness: Are You Looking For A Slave In Love?
We forget that our existence is not due to any single person. Love is a good virtue. It should be taken care of, but not with a possessive mind.

Last week, I received a call from somebody I know in Gwalior. She is a decent person with a secure job. Her family is financially stable. She was deeply upset about the behaviour of a person she liked.

She had reasons for her doubts. The guy had hidden important bits about his past, and now, he wanted separation. Though she is a 30-something woman with a promising future, she was feeling weak due to this long-term relationship.

However, there were some harsh truths. You can’t keep anybody forcefully in your life, especially someone who wants to go away. How can you tie someone you love? Love is like a river. We can’t stop the river. How can a relationship give happiness within boundaries?

One should enter in someone’s life like a shadow. Silently and gradually. Even if it becomes necessary to get out of someone’s life, one should do it as quietly as possible. With calmness and affection.

We forget that our existence is not due to any single person. Love is a good virtue. It should be taken care of, but not with a possessive mind.

One who want to go, can only be stopped by love. One who cannot be stopped by love and affection will never be stopped by your tears. Life is beautiful, don’t confine it. Slavery destroys every beauty, even love. Only liberation is pleasure. Only independent people can love each other in real sense.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

