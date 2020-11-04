Mindfulness: Artificial Flowers Can’t Spread Fragrance

The social media crowd is taking us away from each other. Now it is difficult to understand who actually cares for us. Earlier, we could at least see each other despite differences. But now the distance has increased so much that we don’t know the reality of each other. We brought techniques to save time, but it has started consuming even more time. Smartphones and the internet have snatched tenderness from us.

Our society has more viewers than helping hands now. More people prefer make videos of an injured person on road than help him. This indicates towards the degrading levels of love and faith.

We must understand that what we reap what we sow. We are giving too much importance to internet than our parents and siblings. We don’t want to love but we want to show it. We want to be in the limelight but we don’t want to help others.

Once the richest man of a city gotten ill. One day, his doctor suggested that he should see a psychiatrist. There were no proper doctors of psychological issues at that time but there were counsellor of sorts. An old person told the rich man, “Stop adding form your side, everything will be fine.”

The man couldn’t understand. The doctor explained, “When we love someone deeply then we overlook his demerits. Similar things happen when we get angry with somebody we don’t like. This makes mind ill. This is because we love very few people but have hatred and anger for many more. That disturbs the balance.

This teaching is still relevant.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/