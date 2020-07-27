Mindfulness: Beauty Lies In Perfect Balance

The coronavirus crisis has not only induced health problems, but also brought forth many issues within the families. We didn’t live so long with the family in the past.

There are husband-wife disputes that are increasing in number. We are receiving several messages related to domestic disputes. We want to be heard, but we are not ready to listen.

Most of our crisis occurs because we are not ready to listen. We need to take care of those living with us, just we do for those who are living away from us.

Excess of everything is bad. Even if it is ‘living together’. The crisis has explained us the importance of coordination in relationships. The end of our interference in nature during lockdown has made the environment better. The crisis has brought back the balance in nature.

Relations too need this kind of balance. Stress is becoming regular because of office and household work.

Let me tell you a short story on stress between couples. Once a disciple puts forth his problem in front of a zen master. He said that his wife was very strict. After some time, female disciple also put forth a similar complaint about her husband. The monk asked both of them to come with their respective partners.

While talking to all the four people, the monk closed his fists and asked, “What would you say if this happens permanently?”

All replied that they would say that the hand is damaged. If the fist is not opening, it indicates a problem. Then the monk opened his fists and asked again, “Now what would happen if finger are unable to fold ever?”

Again all the four replied, “The hand would be damaged.”

The monk, while enjoying folding and opening of fingers, said, “Remember, the secret of happy married life lies in it. You must arrange innate respect, freedom along with your bonding.”

Bliss in life lies in keeping the balance in the relationship. We drive vehicles like this. It won’t move ahead if we put foot on brake. Similarly putting more force on accelerator would make it out of control. We need to create a balance between the brake and accelerator. Same is with life. So, balance it.

