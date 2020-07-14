Mindfulness: Clear the Mind's Cache

We have the habit of collecting old things. A lot of useless things also get dumped inside our house in this process. Later, we find that it’s nothing but garbage. Then we again begin to clean them. It’s a constant cycle, year after year. We continue to keep unnecessary things for weird attachment. Same is the case with the mind.

The garbage collected inside our houses can be seen, but the same is not true with the garbage collected inside our minds. We continuously register our experiences in mind, but there is no process to delete them. You know what gets lost in this entire process of collecting and recollecting things: love!

Let’s do an experiment. After waking up in the morning, try to recall what you remember about yesterday. You will find that we remember only shortcomings and faults. What kind of life we are leading that’s without compassion?

We allow tiny experiences of love and affection to cross the mind quite casually. Those are the little opportunities for our mind to have small dose of love, which comes naturally.

Most of the time, we expect big and quick changes in life. Those are mostly destructive as a good creation usually needs time.

Thus, try to take a pause and walk slowly. Make sure unnecessary garbage doesn’t pile up in the mind. That is why scanning is necessary with full awareness. This may add more meaning to life.

