Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Clear the Mind's Cache

Most of the time, we expect big and quick changes in life. Those are mostly destructive as a good creation usually needs time.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Clear the Mind's Cache
Most of the time, we expect big and quick changes in life. Those are mostly destructive as a good creation usually needs time.

We have the habit of collecting old things. A lot of useless things also get dumped inside our house in this process. Later, we find that it’s nothing but garbage. Then we again begin to clean them. It’s a constant cycle, year after year. We continue to keep unnecessary things for weird attachment. Same is the case with the mind.

The garbage collected inside our houses can be seen, but the same is not true with the garbage collected inside our minds. We continuously register our experiences in mind, but there is no process to delete them. You know what gets lost in this entire process of collecting and recollecting things: love!

Let’s do an experiment. After waking up in the morning, try to recall what you remember about yesterday. You will find that we remember only shortcomings and faults. What kind of life we are leading that’s without compassion?

We allow tiny experiences of love and affection to cross the mind quite casually. Those are the little opportunities for our mind to have small dose of love, which comes naturally.

Most of the time, we expect big and quick changes in life. Those are mostly destructive as a good creation usually needs time.

Thus, try to take a pause and walk slowly. Make sure unnecessary garbage doesn’t pile up in the mind. That is why scanning is necessary with full awareness. This may add more meaning to life.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading