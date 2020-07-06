Mindfulness: Comparison is the Beginning of Problem

There was a pine tree in a dense forest, with several small trees and bushes around it. A rose plant was also there. One day, the rose asked the tall tree: “Why am I not big like you? I too want to talk to the sky, see the world, but my life is confined to a small space.”

The tall tree replied with a lot of compassion: “I see that whole world is in love with your fragrance. You are the simplest, easiest and innate example of expression of love. Everyone wants to have you. You have love deep within you. Your fragrance purifies mind. I become alone while growing. I can’t be with you people even if I wish to be.”

It’s a strange world where most of us want to be someone else. We are losing our own fragrance in becoming someone else.

Digesting success is an exclusive art. We should be able to control ourselves in both happiness and grief. The first and foremost thing to do to achieve such an enlightened place is to avoid comparing ourselves with others.

A few days ago, Neena Singh from Chandigarh wrote to me. She was living happily with her family. Her husband owns a furniture showroom, and her kids are studying in reputed schools. She herself is highly educated. She does a lot of charity works apart from contributing in family business.

Everything was going fine. One day, a relative visted her family and compared his own daughter with Neena. He explained Neena that her American education has gone in vain, because she did not use it for earning. This perplexed Neena. Suddenly, she started to think that her life is useless.

I suggested Neena that it was good that her uncle came her home. At least, she now knows how one should not think for a peaceful life. We need to liberate our minds from rotten thoughts before it sticks with us forever.

