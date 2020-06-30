Mindfulness: Coronavirus Pandemic and the Lack of Empathy

The coronavirus crisis has brought several new problems to our life. Most of these are related to bad economy, but this is probably not the right way to look at it.

I believe, the crisis is best dealt with love and compassion. I have seen poverty from close quarters. It was painful, but I have also seen poor people being really happy.

Then there were people with more resources, but their inner pain was much more penetrating than a poor man’s problems.

We are running like anything in life. We lack love and companionship in life. Sadness is the only permanent feeling. On that front, the corona crisis has done us a great favour. First, it has reminded us the importance of nature. Take a look at the smiling trees. Clear and blue sky and rivers, forest, animals, birds. They convey feelings without words. We had been ignoring them, but the crisis has exposed the cruelty and rudeness of human ambition.

The loveless soul won’t be cruel to just one person. He will be cruel to all. The coconut doesn’t decide its softness on the basis of our hand. It is as it is. Corona has exposed another crisis. It has created an environment of uncertainty, insecurity and restlessness.

We should be thankful to the corona crisis for alerting us about nature and love. Care for your loved ones. Just feel it and make them feel it.

