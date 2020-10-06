Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: Do You Have A Long List For Tomorrow?

One of my friends always asks what would happen tomorrow! When you have too much stress and worry, it is quite obvious to have such questions.

Dayashankar Mishra

October 6, 2020
Mindfulness: Do You Have A Long List For Tomorrow?
Lao Tzu has beautiful answers of many life related questions. He sees everything in present and never takes any answer to tomorrow. Our life is so unpredictable. We are too much involved in tomorrow. If we look carefully towards our sorrow and depression, we will find that the root of the problem is the vision which focuses more on tomorrow than today.

One of my friends always asks what would happen tomorrow! When you have too much stress and worry, it is quite obvious to have such questions. Today, reaching home safely is also a big job. Being safe in this moment means probably we are safe even in the next moment as well. Try the experiment of ‘now’ in your life. You will find that many questions of life are solved automatically.

We must look that too much hope won’t give anything expect disappointment. We need to recheck our values. The biggest question should be the question of our existence. Other things are secondary. Corona has brought crisis on life itself.

Return to ‘now’. Listen to Lao Tzu.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

