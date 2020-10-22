Mindfulness: Do You Have Miles to Go Before Sleep?

Most of our internal processes are based on others. We must understand that life is not as big as we assume. Whatever we have lived has gone into the past. The present has lost in uneasiness of the past and the worries of future. What is left? Nothing! That is why peace of mind is necessary. Peace may let us stay in the present. This deepens the faith and believe for life.

Let me narrate you an anecdote. It is directly connected with the restlessness of mind. Just before the last two days of the death of American billionaire Andrew Carnegie, his secretary asked, “You must be satisfied now. You own 10 billion dollars. What more is needed for the peace in life?” Carnegie replied, “No, I am very much restless and dying with the disturbance in mind because my planning was to earn 100 billion dollars.”

Try to understand the restlessness of Carnegie. Listen to his pain. We are thinking that he would have been satisfied by earning 10 billion dollars, but he was dying with the worry for 90 billion dollars which he couldn’t earn. This kind of harsh treatment for life would simply increase the disturbance and violence. Our lifestyle is as if someone is walking in slumber.

In last few editions of Mindfulness, I talked about crisis faced by young businessmen, high profile corporates form Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow in their lives. Those crisis are much different from that of Carnegie.

We need to go back to life. Look into you relationships. See if there is any suffocation. Never underestimate the weeds in relations. Don’t waste your life in the war of minds.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54