Mindfulness: Do You Need Solitude?

Solitude is necessary for self-development. This is the desire to find our real self. While loneliness creates disinterest, it may turn fatal in a quick moment.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
We don’t understand the difference between solitude and loneliness. Most of the famous artistes crave for solitude for creating their masterpieces. Those who confuse between solitude and loneliness often end up just short of success.

We need to keep a check on our mind if we are on the wrong path in order to seek some ‘me’ time, because this may end up making us sad. The ever increasing disappointment and news of suicides indicate that we might have lost the track.

Solitude is necessary for self-development. This is the desire to find our real self. While loneliness creates disinterest, it may turn fatal in a quick moment. The deep faith for life has the power to overcome every crisis.

Most important question these days is how to take care of oneself. We think about scenarios like losing jobs or possessions. What if I lose my job? What will happen to my social status?

But those who go for suicide, they forget that their absence will not end the crisis. Whatever problems you have, share it with your family and friends. Also, don’t hesitate in consulting the experts if mere discussions can’t solve any issues. Your life is important. Do everything to make it better.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54

