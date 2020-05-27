Mindfulness: Don’t Ask, Donate If You Can

The economic crisis due to Corona virus is intensifying. It’s difficult to escape. Try to save some affection, compassion, tenderness for people near you, whose income has stopped.

While doing so, think of their dignity too. Needy friends do want help for themselves, but it remains somewhere inside the heart, ‘Wish you could understand this without saying.’

Many companies have started layoffs. I got a call form one of my friends. He suggested me to write on helping others. He said that we can only survive when our friends, siblings, relatives are saved.

He also narrated an incident from his life. One of his colleagues lost his job once. My friend kept on asking if he needed any help, but received only no as answer. In the end, the colleague sold his house and left the city.

Later, my friend told me, ‘I wish, I could deposit some money in his account without waiting for his request.’

Sometimes, people are too hesitant to ask for help. They expect you to understand. You might have encountered situations where someone needed help but couldn’t ask for it. Crisis can enter your life at any moment. The only way to counter is to share whatever we have with others.

Coronavirus has brought us to a point where we cannot survive without being with each other. We have to take care of both body and mind. Let’s not leave each other!

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube