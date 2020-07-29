Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: Don't Be A Parrot But Think And Learn

There is a story in Panchatantra. A saint teaches a group of parrots how not to be trapped in the net of a fowler. He tells them, “The fowler comes, spreads the net, but we need not to be entrapped.”

Dayashankar Mishra

July 29, 2020
Mindfulness: Don’t Be A Parrot But Think And Learn
There is a story in Panchatantra. A saint teaches a group of parrots how not to be trapped in the net of a fowler. He tells them, “The fowler comes, spreads the net, but we need not to be entrapped.”

There is a reason the human kind is losing compassion and gaining stiffness of heart. There is not enough compassion to sail us through dark times on our own. We need outside help from people with more compassion.

There is a story in Panchatantra. A saint teaches a group of parrots how not to be trapped in the net of a fowler. He tells them, “The fowler comes, spreads the net, but we need not to be entrapped.”

The parrots start reciting it. The saint mistakenly assumes that the parrots have understood the meaning of his teaching. He goes on about his work. Later, he sees that the fowler is going home with the entrapped parrots still reciting, “The fowler comes, spreads the net, but we need not to be entrapped.”

Our condition is no different than those parrots. We waste a lot of energy on making children recite things rather than actually explaining them. We are committing the same mistake. We have assumed literacy as education.

A little more compassion can cleanse our mind from stress, jealousy and antipathy. The moment we come to know that someone has very little time left, our mind fills with compassion for him. We become humble for his flaws, sins and errors. What we don’t realise that we need to do it with everyone in life.

What is certain is death, but we have just wrote it, not understood it. Else, we would have more compassion, love and affection. This is the reason why thoughts of revenge and belittling others stay in our mind. Compassion helps in clearing such kind of feelings. This tenderness resolves most of the issues automatically.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

