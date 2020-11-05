Mindfulness: Don’t Go for Perfection, It’s Futile

I had an interesting classmate during my childhood. Once he was beaten by the teacher. His parents used to think that the children can be put on the right path by such treatment. My friend was healthy enough to sustain such violence. One day, the teacher was in a different mood. He told my friend, “You are a complete fool.” My friend replied, “Don’t praise me falsely! You yourself say nothing is complete in this world. Then how can I be a complete fool?”

This caused a ruckus in the classroom. After that day, the teacher didn’t talk much. Perhaps he was to establish that he is complete. We all knew that but only he was confused.

The illusion of completeness is one of the most dangerous traits. This keeps us busy all the time. Sometimes we feel that we don’t need to see or listen anything. A kind of harshness dominates our sub-consciousness. That is why inner tenderness and emptiness are essential.

We often try to rub off those memory which haunt our inner mind. Attempt to erase something tends to keep it alive. There is no ‘either this or that’ kind of thing in life. Sometimes we find ourselves in the middle. Many memories do not go away despite separation. A few signs remain but they can be diminished and gradually we can come out of them.

