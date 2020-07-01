Mindfulness: Don’t Let The Sadness Grip You

The corona crisis is also a chance for us to stop and think. Ambition is a good thing, but if it gets out of control then it may push us towards disappointment.

Hopefulness is good for materialistic success but it must be kept in mind that too much expectation can lead to sadness. It doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t dream, but we should focus more on the efforts than the outcome.

We have forgotten the art of living with ease. That is why we begin to lose hope quickly when difficulty appears in jobs, business or anywhere else. One who finds early success must have people around him who can teach how to remain on ground. Sustaining success without side effects is a really good thing, if you could attain.

The news of a film star or politician’s death makes us sad. It upsets our mind. Sometime this goes for a few ours or even days. But we overcome it eventually.

Sometimes anxiety turns into depression. All this happens because our mind has become unstable and weak. We need to make it strong. Our mind needs strong defense so that the garbage poured over it may not affect. By understanding failures properly, we can save our mind from becoming weak.

Do not allow anyone to make you feel sad. Your life will start changing.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54