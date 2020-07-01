Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Don’t Let The Sadness Grip You

Hopefulness is good for materialistic success but it must be kept in mind that too much expectation can lead to sadness.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Don’t Let The Sadness Grip You
Hopefulness is good for materialistic success but it must be kept in mind that too much expectation can lead to sadness.

The corona crisis is also a chance for us to stop and think. Ambition is a good thing, but if it gets out of control then it may push us towards disappointment.

Hopefulness is good for materialistic success but it must be kept in mind that too much expectation can lead to sadness. It doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t dream, but we should focus more on the efforts than the outcome.

We have forgotten the art of living with ease. That is why we begin to lose hope quickly when difficulty appears in jobs, business or anywhere else. One who finds early success must have people around him who can teach how to remain on ground. Sustaining success without side effects is a really good thing, if you could attain.

The news of a film star or politician’s death makes us sad. It upsets our mind. Sometime this goes for a few ours or even days. But we overcome it eventually.

Sometimes anxiety turns into depression. All this happens because our mind has become unstable and weak. We need to make it strong. Our mind needs strong defense so that the garbage poured over it may not affect. By understanding failures properly, we can save our mind from becoming weak.

Do not allow anyone to make you feel sad. Your life will start changing.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading