Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Don’t Talk About Your Business All The Time

The corona crisis has confined us. Earlier, we didn’t have time due to personal reasons. Now, we do have time but not the opportunities for social activities.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Don’t Talk About Your Business All The Time
The corona crisis has confined us. Earlier, we didn’t have time due to personal reasons. Now, we do have time but not the opportunities for social activities.

It is not possible to be available to help someone every time. But we can at least feel his pain. Being a sympathiser is not easy in today’s fast-paced life. Understanding others seems like a burden to us.

The corona crisis has confined us. Earlier, we didn’t have time due to personal reasons. Now, we do have time but not the opportunities for social activities. Everyone is fighting it alone. But this crisis is deeper than what we think. It is possible to beat it with togetherness, but our lone struggle is hampering our fighting capacity.

A psychological experiment can help you to know where our lifestyle is going. Just note down what you talk about on your smartphone. What is the content of long talks on phone! This will help you to understand that we are focusing on futile things.

Devendra Shah from Ahmadabad told us that he used to have business talk the whole day. During the pandemic, this increased manifold. But, suddenly he realised that he is missing something. I suggested him that he should talk to his friends about subjects other than business. This will allow the inner pain to come out. It will work like the lubrication of mind. I am happy to write that he is happier now.

It takes nothing to be a sympathiser.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading