Mindfulness: Don’t Underestimate Anyone Just Like That

It is not easy to leave conventional approach. It takes courage to think out of the box.

We got an email from a young businessman from Jodhpur. He has suffered heavy loss during the corona pandemic. He sought suggestions from me. He is not demoralized, but he is pushed back due to bad economy. He is also facing mental health issues.

While talking to him, I felt that he is anxious to take a break and leave business for a few days. He wanted to get away from debtors for some time. He said that his wife was too weak to face the economic crisis and insult of debtors.

After my requests, he got his wife to talk to me. Beyond my expectations, his wife said that they do not want to go anywhere leaving Jodhpur.

Usually, we want to struggle because we want to set an example. It will take a very long time to settle down in a new city. Of course, we are in debt but we don’t want to lose without fighting. She had all the knowledge of the crisis of her husband while her husband kept on saying that she was weak and could not face the crisis.

We presume way too much. This young businessman was suffocating within just by assuming that his wife is weak. How little do we know about our family!

In this era of social media, we claim to know the whole world, but we are not aware of the love and power of our loved ones. The crisis looks smaller if we face it together. Every dark night ends in a bright morning.

