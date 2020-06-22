Mindfulness: Don't Use the Old Tactics During Crisis

Coronavirus has created the crisis of livelihood. Economic problems are arising in almost every house. It is necessary for the family members to be with each other in these times.

One of my friend’s salary is reduced by 25%. He has many EMIs. He asked me what to do? I just requested him to use the moratorium period.

He took the calculator. I requested him again. This kind of plan does not suit those who have limited money. The crisis is today. It is to be dealt with now. Even if you need to pay interest on installments, that would have to be paid after 10 years. Today’s conditions will not be forever. This crisis may extend till one or maximum two years. Then things will begin to come back to normal. When you get money, you can prepay the loan. But today, the payment has to be stopped.

I cannot explain him the interest or profit and loss of future. Not because I am weak in Mathematics, but because it is not needed this time. I want to request you that if you do not have arrangements for next six months or a year, then use moratorium without any hesitation.

Let me tell you a short story to clear my point. There was a joint family of jewellers. There were five brothers in the family, all with separate shops, yet they had strong unity. They used to live nearby each other. Suddenly the elder brother fell ill. His wife and son lost their entire property on his treatment but all went in vain. He could not be saved. They had taken debts from others. While brothers refused to take anything back, but the market debt was unavoidable. Brothers also refused to help.

The wife of the dead jeweller somehow paid off all the debts. But she didn’t have anything for his son’s upbringing. Later it came into her mind that once her husband had given her a necklace. He had said that it was very expensive necklace. She asked her son to take that necklace to his uncle for sale. The child took that necklace to his uncle. Uncle checked the necklace carefully and then said while returning the necklace to the child, “There is no need to sell this necklace. It is very expensive. The market is down right now. Do one thing, you keep it at your home and learn the work at my shop. This will help you as well. For now, you may take some loan from me.”

The boy went to her mother and told everything. This gave them some hope. The son started working hard in his uncle’s shop. When he became twenty-year-old, the uncle said, “Now you have learnt this work, you can begin your independent business and grow. I will also help you.”

The son told this to his mother, and she agreed. Mother now gave that old necklace to the son and asked him to go to the uncle and sell the necklace. When the son reached uncle for the sale of necklace, uncle asked him to value the necklace himself. Nephew returned with astonishment and said that the necklace is fake. No one will buy it.

Then uncle replied, “Absolutely, Now you have become a connoisseur.”

But the nephew asked, “If you knew it already, why didn’t you tell this earlier?”

Then the experienced and kind jeweller replied affectionately, “Had I told you at that time, you and your mother would not have believed it! You might have thought that uncle wanted to usurp that expansive necklace. That is why I thought that when you grow up, you will be able to value it yourself.”

The kind of crisis mother and son of the jeweller had, that has come to us in different forms. Now it is up to us, how to help our near and dear ones.

