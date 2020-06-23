Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Fearlessness Shouldn’t Be Understood As Carelessness

Stress will reduce the moment you get rid of the inner fear. Experts believe that stress or fear releases harmful hormones. So, whatever is happening, face it.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Fearlessness Shouldn’t Be Understood As Carelessness
Stress will reduce the moment you get rid of the inner fear. Experts believe that stress or fear releases harmful hormones. So, whatever is happening, face it.

There is a natural relation between fear and stress. Fearlessness is a subjective term. It means that the mind is free from all types of fears. In my opinion, stress in our life is also increasing due to the lack of fearlessness. Not getting scared and being fearless are two different things. You might not be afraid of anything right now, but that doesn’t mean you are fearless.

When fear increases in life, love decreases. I have seen sons who used to be scared of their fathers. The tables turn when the sons become financially independent. Now, the fathers are scared of the sons. Had it been love, it would have compounded by now.

We get what we give. Never think that the scared child has better discipline. He simply surrenders to your violence. But when he grows up, you do not have the courage to beat him up. You stop because they may hit you back.

Stress will reduce the moment you get rid of the inner fear. Experts believe that stress or fear releases harmful hormones. So, whatever is happening, face it. But remember, fearlessness shouldn’t be an excuse to be careless. This is the key to a better and stress free life.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading