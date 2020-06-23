Mindfulness: Fearlessness Shouldn’t Be Understood As Carelessness

There is a natural relation between fear and stress. Fearlessness is a subjective term. It means that the mind is free from all types of fears. In my opinion, stress in our life is also increasing due to the lack of fearlessness. Not getting scared and being fearless are two different things. You might not be afraid of anything right now, but that doesn’t mean you are fearless.

When fear increases in life, love decreases. I have seen sons who used to be scared of their fathers. The tables turn when the sons become financially independent. Now, the fathers are scared of the sons. Had it been love, it would have compounded by now.

We get what we give. Never think that the scared child has better discipline. He simply surrenders to your violence. But when he grows up, you do not have the courage to beat him up. You stop because they may hit you back.

Stress will reduce the moment you get rid of the inner fear. Experts believe that stress or fear releases harmful hormones. So, whatever is happening, face it. But remember, fearlessness shouldn’t be an excuse to be careless. This is the key to a better and stress free life.

