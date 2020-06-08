Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mindfulness: Forgive Yourself If Expectations Don't Match The Reality

Sometimes, we forget our limitations and feel that we can overcome every obstacle like a super hero. It happens with children. They see superhero in their parents.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Mindfulness: Forgive Yourself If Expectations Don't Match The Reality
Sometimes, we forget our limitations and feel that we can overcome every obstacle like a super hero. It happens with children. They see superhero in their parents.

Since childhood, we are taught that forgiving is good. Some of us practice this too. But what is important is that in order to forgive others, we need to forgive ourselves first.

Sometimes, we forget our limitations and feel that we can overcome every obstacle like a super hero. It happens with children. They see superhero in their parents. They believe that their parents will take care of everything.

But this is not the same for older people. We expect more from ourselves. Scoring high in school and college doesn’t make you a winner in life as well. Disappointment is directly proportional to expectations.

That doesn’t mean one should not expect. It simply means that if there is any expectation, there has to be a matching quality.

The qualities that make is successful in childhood, might not be very useful in old age. They keep changing as per the circumstances. Those who understand this, don’t blame themselves for small failures.

Some attract psychological and physical diseases because of not forgiving themselves. Hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes etc affect our immune system. These are mostly due to stress and worries. It is good to take care of the world, but first take care of your own self.

