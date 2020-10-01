Mindfulness: Have You Ever Missed A Train?

No matter how disturbed we are, if someone just says, ‘I care for you’, it provide a big relief. Our life has become so fast that it needs speed-breakers. They maintain sympathy, affection and intimacy. Uncontrolled speed crushes the bridges of life, relations and intimacy. So, it is essential to have the idea of safe speed while chasing the dreams.

As our economic capacity grew, we became more insecure, weak and self-centered. Your profession or position hardly matters. What matters is your attitude towards life. Tenderness of mind automatically creates space for others. If there is toughness, we stick to one experience. If someone has betrayed you, has broken the trust, then this is just a turning point of life not the life itself.

What do we do if we miss a train? We don’t stop travelling by train. We don’t quit going to railway station. We try to remove the causes due to which we could not catch the train. Life is not too different. Experience tells us that people who we meet during travels are rarely found in life, because world is not so small.

That is why, in this column, we emphasise more on removing the bitterness of mind, anger and violence. Forget to worry about others because we can never change them. But we can change ourselves and that is enough. Don’t allow yourself to go as per the wishes of others.

Keeping our words is like spreading fragrance. When you are helping others don’t think that you are helping others. Actually you are increasing tenderness and nurturing the seeds of love.

