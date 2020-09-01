Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mindfulness: Here’s the Secret to Happiness

In smaller places, people are well connected, be it sorrow or be it festival. They are supportive in the matters of life and death.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Mindfulness: Here's the Secret to Happiness
In smaller places, people are well connected, be it sorrow or be it festival. They are supportive in the matters of life and death.

The corona crisis is new in the sense that it has heavily restricted our scalability.

In such a situation, we should behave like the residents of a global village. In smaller places, people are well connected, be it sorrow or be it festival. They are supportive in the matters of life and death.

Let me tell you a story about happiness. A king had all kind of comforts in his state. One day a sage told him, “You don’t seem to be happy!”

The king questioned back, “How do you find happiness?”

The sage replied, “You need the shirt of a happy man.”

For months, the king tried to find someone who could say he was happy. His soldiers, while searching for a happy man, suddenly heard a person saying, “May all get the happiness I am having.”

Soldiers immediately asked him to come with them to the king. But the man denied.

Soldiers asked him, “You don’t have a shirt, the king is in search of a happy man’s shirt.”

The man replied, “My happiness doesn’t need any shirt.”

Soldiers immediately went to the king and explained everything. The king sent several things to appease the man, but he said, “If the king need me, he should come here. I don’t need him.”

The king went to the man with his royal procession, but he denied meeting the king. Then the king went to meet him alone. This time the king got the response.

King asked, “How can I get happiness?”

The ordinary looking man replied, “Happiness lies inside! Live equally with both, happiness and sadness. Both are alike, just as day and night.”

Understanding faith in life solves several crisis. This gradually opens the knots of mind.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

