Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: How Do You Conquer The Mind!

Just do a small experiment. Make a list of people who love you. See how frequently you meet them. How regular your communication with them is. Now think of the people you don’t like. Do you not meet them often?

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: How Do You Conquer The Mind!
Just do a small experiment. Make a list of people who love you. See how frequently you meet them. How regular your communication with them is. Now think of the people you don’t like. Do you not meet them often?

I don’t want to listen his name. You do not have any idea, what he has done to me? It is impossible to forgive him.

You might have heard such things several times. Have you ever thought, how fatal hatred could be for the one who hates? Life gets attracted to things that we focus on. Will it not get attracted towards hatred? We unknowingly give space to those who we do not like. Thoughts about such people make us uneasy.

Just do a small experiment. Make a list of people who love you. See how frequently you meet them. How regular your communication with them is. Now think of the people you don’t like. Do you not meet them often?

Let me share a small experience with you. A decade ago, few differences developed between my then organisational management and me. I moved ahead and the company went on its own way. Obviously, it was inconvenient for me in the beginning. For some time, I nurtured grudge and negative feelings, but eventually I got out of that zone. Everything became normal with the same people. The incidents might not be in my control, but how I react to them was.

Life is about moving ahead. If memories are happy, preserve them. If they are sad, remove them from mind. If you are not able to do it, take help form people who can make it smooth.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading