Mindfulness: It's About How You Preserve Memories

I know a person who worked with me 10 years ago. He had this great gift of articulation, so much so that even if other colleagues didn't like his manipulative methods, they couldn't say so.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Mindfulness: It's About How You Preserve Memories
I know a person who worked with me 10 years ago. He had this great gift of articulation, so much so that even if other colleagues didn’t like his manipulative methods, they couldn’t say so.

Your mind is like that elephant which was tied in its childhood. Even after being a grown up, the elephant still thinks that it can’t go beyond a point despite not being tied. We laugh at the innocence of the huge elephant but we are also like him.

I know a person who worked with me 10 years ago. He had this great gift of articulation, so much so that even if other colleagues didn’t like his manipulative methods, they couldn’t say so. Such was his control on everyone. They were many who later became like him. His chains were too difficult to break free from.

We do not have enough vision to free ourselves form the chains of mind. Mind is unable to break the weak bonds of imposed faiths, fears and self-confidence. Millions of people suffer from restlessness and sorrow.

There was a seeker once. In the place of his meditation, rats used to disturb him. He endured the pain for some days. Later, another person came to the ‘ashram.

Upon knowing the problem, he brought in some cats. Everything got back to being smooth, but the cat became lazy as there was not much to do as the rats stopped coming. Gradually, cat and practice became synonymous with each other and the practice became impossible without the cat. For several years, it kept going like this.

One day, the seeker passed away and his disciple replaced him. He also kept the cat to ward off the mice. Finally, the cat died and the disciple brought in a new one as meditation was not possible with the cat’s presence.

Over a period, people of ‘ashram’ forgot why the cat was brought in. It was a necessity now. A faith developed that the cat’s presence will solve every problem. Just explore your mind. You will find hundreds of cats there. Get rid of them.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54

