Mindfulness: It's Important How You Tackle A Crisis

In this time of corona crisis, it is essential to make our mind strong. In this period, I get most of the energy from the elders of 75 to 85 years of age. Every one of them says that this kind of crisis has occurred earlier as well. You just have to be patient. When asked, what is the difference between then and now, they said difference doesn’t lie in crisis, but in the mind. Earlier there was no such level of restlessness. There was more patience, faith and togetherness. Elders are saying that first take care of your mind, other things will be fine soon.

My grandmother lived a beautiful, long and healthy life. She had deep hope. When I was a little child, I asked her, ‘Why these tea plates are so tender, which breaks by just a small blow?’ She replied beautifully, ‘Plates are not tender, they break because you don’t have their practice!’

She also used to say that no matter how much you fight, but never forget two things--having meal on time and communicating. Our elders have diverse experience of understanding the life. But we have rejected it.

Being in worry is the beginning of loneliness, where we begin to weave stories of apprehensions and bitterness. This simply distorts our present and weakens our mind. We shouldn’t allow this to happen.

