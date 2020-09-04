Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: It’s Not The Grinder’s Fault

Huge dams cannot bear the water beyond its limit and to keep them alive, their gates must be opened to remove the extra amount of water.

Dayashankar Mishra

September 4, 2020
A pot stops filling beyond its limits, but we humans, keep on filling our minds.

Huge dams cannot bear the water beyond its limit and to keep them alive, their gates must be opened to remove the extra amount of water.

In the same way, to keep ourselves healthy, our mind must be emptied form time to time. There is a process to it.

It must be understood that what exactly should be kept in our head. Jealousy, lack of love and the competition to get past others should be removed.

Our thoughts grow as per the manure we use to keep our mind healthy. A little alertness can save us from frustration and sorrow. We need to check if our behavior is not changing as per the plan. Were we more attentive earlier? Are we getting angrier? Such things indicate that there is an undesirable change and our compassion is not exactly the same anymore.

A person pours wheat into the grinder and gets flour in return. If he wants to stop the output then he must stop putting the wheat into the machine. The same is the case with a human mind. You need to stop filling it with garbage if you want better things to come out of it.

