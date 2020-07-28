Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Life Is A Big Prayer, Enjoy It

The light of the moon is not its own but borrowed from the sun. Yet Humans are persistently assuming others’ spark as their own.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Life Is A Big Prayer, Enjoy It
The light of the moon is not its own but borrowed from the sun. Yet Humans are persistently assuming others’ spark as their own.

Our mind is losing fragrance, kindness and love as we are becoming alone. Just like the bougainvillea flower which appears beautiful from distance, but doesn’t release fragrance when you go near it.

A heart deprived of love quickly turns into a bougainvillea. Such people lack the inner illumination, love and kindness. We are lost in competition. The light of the moon is not its own but borrowed from the sun. Yet Humans are persistently assuming others’ spark as their own.

Several people are trying to make themselves attractive like bougainvillea but losing the fragrance of their own in the process. People are getting broken like glass and they think that it is an external problem. Most of our questions are Internal but we try to explore the solutions outside. The lack of love in relations, joy, kindness, happiness, affection is due to the reasons within us.

We need to understand what exactly we want. Running after the dreams and obtaining things we think as success is not wrong, till we do not consider them more important than ourselves.

While searching for easy options, we become weak. Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot did the same. There is no salvation in ending the life. Suicide can never be justified. The distress forcing us to take our own life is darkness of our consciousness. We may be away from love, compassion and forgiveness, but that doesn’t mean they do not exist.

Let’s love, forgive ourselves. Life itself is a big prayer. It cannot be regained. So bring love in your life, don’t let it become bougainvillea.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading