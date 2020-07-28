Mindfulness: Life Is A Big Prayer, Enjoy It

Our mind is losing fragrance, kindness and love as we are becoming alone. Just like the bougainvillea flower which appears beautiful from distance, but doesn’t release fragrance when you go near it.

A heart deprived of love quickly turns into a bougainvillea. Such people lack the inner illumination, love and kindness. We are lost in competition. The light of the moon is not its own but borrowed from the sun. Yet Humans are persistently assuming others’ spark as their own.

Several people are trying to make themselves attractive like bougainvillea but losing the fragrance of their own in the process. People are getting broken like glass and they think that it is an external problem. Most of our questions are Internal but we try to explore the solutions outside. The lack of love in relations, joy, kindness, happiness, affection is due to the reasons within us.

We need to understand what exactly we want. Running after the dreams and obtaining things we think as success is not wrong, till we do not consider them more important than ourselves.

While searching for easy options, we become weak. Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot did the same. There is no salvation in ending the life. Suicide can never be justified. The distress forcing us to take our own life is darkness of our consciousness. We may be away from love, compassion and forgiveness, but that doesn’t mean they do not exist.

Let’s love, forgive ourselves. Life itself is a big prayer. It cannot be regained. So bring love in your life, don’t let it become bougainvillea.

