Mindfulness: Listen To Lord Buddha For Permanent Solutions

Gautam Buddha probably has the most scientific vision of life. He talks about paying more attention towards today than tomorrow. Even more than today, he talks about the current moment.

He is more relevant these days because he has a systematic way to fight the coronavirus. During the corona crisis, the society is broadly divided into two classes. First, those who have the minimum resources and are struggling in life. Second, the middle class.

Jyoti who reaches Bihar with her father on a bicycle from Gurgaon is upset with the system. Her intention and mental strength made her travel thousands of kilometers on her bicycle in this terrible heat. There are many such ‘Jyotis’ who do not give up by being disappointed by the society and the government, but they fight with full potential.

This is the irony of our society that it remembers only the winners and not the struggles of those who lost. Jyoti is a winner but she has posed some difficult questions. She represents the first category.

This class seems mentally stronger than the middle class. In a way, they are close to Buddha’s teachings. They do not have definitive picture of tomorrow, but they live in the present. On the other hand, the middle class, which still has ‘stock’, seems to be mentally weak.

With salary getting cut and promotion withheld, what will happen tomorrow? These questions are worrisome, but do not let them overshadow you. Corona will not stay forever but broken faith will. Begin to live in the present, now.

