Mindfulness: Love Never Goes Away For No Reason

We received many messages for ‘Slavery of Love’. This indicates how essential it is to understand the meaning of love and independence.

I have been interacting with youngsters during the lockdown. They were anxious and unable to take important decisions. More than love, they looked in doubt. Some of them couldn’t handle break-ups. Though it’s better to finish a relationship than dragging it on for no reason.

How is it possible that love vanishes so quickly?

Easy to make relationships also lose their warmth fast. That doesn’t mean long-term relations have strong bonds. We want decisions, wishes, dreams everything to be fulfilled instantly. But, nobody gets everything. This nature has defeated us during the coronavirus pandemic as well.

I know some young couples who wouldn’t have been happy even if they had gotten married. We forget that the essential characteristics of love are not necessarily useful in marriages.

Experienced ones know this. Those who create the confusion of being immersed in love also know this. That is why they get separated. But this doesn’t mean all are like this. Those whose soul is immersed in love don’t care about uneasiness. They just look at love. There is no crisis in their life.

Everything changes with time. This is the eternal truth. Don’t be afraid of break-ups. They are nothing more than a temporary decision.

