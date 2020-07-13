Mindfulness: Mean It When You Say It

We often come across stories that how children wanted to meet their old parents but couldn’t for some reason. They only have regrets after their deaths. We always postpone such meetings for some reason until we could never meet. And then we have nothing but regret.







What’s the point in regretting once the person is gone?







When Alexander was told that he was about to die, he ordered that his hand should be opened. Palm should be visible to people. He was told that it is against the custom, but Alexander replied that the people must understand the result of his victory was his empty hands. That is the ultimate truth.







Ashoka the great got this respect due to forgiveness, love and nonviolence. It has no relation to the extent of his empire. Both Alexander and Ashoka followed the same path to expand their power. But Ashok could understand the goal of life with the help of lord Buddha.







We have entered into the dangerous game of defeating each other. But we need to forgive, embrace and love instead of defeating one another. Humans have no meaning without humanity. Education is meaningless if it is not applicable in life.







Don’t just wish to meet. Do so in reality. This keeps the mind lighter and healthier. This makes happiness natural to our life. If we can have such effortlessness in our life, most of our crisis will end automatically.







Write to us:







dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com



https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi



https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54