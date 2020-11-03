Mindfulness: Never Let Ego Take Over Your Mind

We rarely pay attention to ourselves. Looking at oneself, cleansing our mind is not difficult but it is not easy either. Lack of self-awareness makes it difficult. Most difficult is to see oneself innately.

Lack of control on thoughts and emotions is our biggest problem. This hurts our mind the most. We never acknowledge this problem but passing the buck increases the problems, because the solution lies inside.

Just as a fast running train stops unexpectedly and starts all over again, passengers have doubts about the restoration of the speed. The corona crisis has brought us the same kind of mentality. Life is returning to normalcy, but restoration of faith will take time. That is why we are seeing so much restlessness in relationships. Doubts and ego clashes are increasing. One of the reasons behind this is not looking at oneself.

A king was proud of his humble nature. He used to meet everyone with love and compassion. One day, he came to know about a famous sage who was passing through his state. He immediately went to meet him. He told the saint, “I have quit all pleasures for my people. I live a very simple life.” The sage replied, “But you have come here with a greed.”

This made the king very angry. He was about to take out his sword. Then the sage laughed and said, “Look at yourself as well. Ego is harmful for everything, even for humility and benevolence. You paid so much attention to others that you got away from your mind.”

We must see if we are heading for this.

