Mindfulness: Never Underestimate People’s Prejudices

Several years after renunciation, Buddha went to meet his father. By then, thousands of people were influenced by his sermons. Everyone wanted to know about nonviolence, compassion and mercy from him.

When he met his father. The father embraced him and said, “I knew you would come back. I am happy for this.”

Buddha tried to explain that he is not part of that world anymore but his father said, “I know you since your childhood. You were stubborn from the beginning. Don’t beat around the bush, just come back.”

Buddha didn’t argue. He just took his permission and returned.

We claim to know each other, but we don’t know about ourselves. We hardly understand anyone throughout the life. To be precise, we do not even try to understand.

There is one more point in this context that is of seed and flower. When we see anyone right form his/her childhood, we are filled with prejudices about that person. But the moment they go against our speculations, we get uneasy.

Our parents, teachers, guides are all like Buddha’s father, ‘We know you, you cannot do this.’ People who could realise the true meaning of life, had to battled prejudices and such thoughts before accomplishing anything.

So, when people say ‘it is not possible for you’, there is a need to think twice before doing or not doing anything. If difficulties are big, the goal is likely to be bigger.

