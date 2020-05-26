Mindfulness: Never Underestimate the Power of Compassion

There is a long distance between Rohtak and Lucknow. The journey becomes painful when there is no money or vehicle. You just keep walking. A family walking like this was helped by those who used to rob people on the same road.

How a person full of violence and anger changes into someone full of love? This group who had robbed several others gave this family Rs 5,000 and helped them move ahead.

Depending on the circumstances, anyone can become violent. Compassion and tenderness restrict the violence and anger in us.

Once a beautiful question appeared during a lecture of ‘Jeewan Samwad’. The question was, what is the reason that people living in bungalows love their pets very much, but behave rudely to their domestic helps?

The answer to this question is not simple. But by looking at it carefully, it appears that it might just be a mind’s play. A man might not take revenge directly. He does it by changing his ways. He loves animals, take care of them. By doing this he shows his resentment to those who have given him pain.

I have seen few people who love animals and humans equally. One of my friends, who loves dog so much, told me, “This is like a child. It is better than human child because we need not to worry about its future.”

I understood immediately that seeds of love inside the person have dried. Most such kind of people are found to be lost in animal love, but there is something that they do not get through humans.

We need to explore the compassion and tenderness inside us before we drift far away.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube