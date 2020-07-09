Mindfulness: No Failure Can Break You

The world might be facing a tough time, but there is always an end for everything. Nothing is permanent. You may find a lot of negative stories floating around at this time, but the tide will change for sure.

All we need is to try is to be a part of the nature surrounding us, something we have stopped doing lately. At this time, we need to collect all our courage and look for a better future. The forests that provide so much oxygen, catch fire every year. Nature is complete in itself, we do not add anything to it but we hinder its pace.

We have so deeply associated ourselves with the idea of success that a small failure frightens us. We need to learn to fail. Children must be explained about failures. This will make us ready for sadness, stress and disappointments.

Anyone can be broken by failure, but if that person has some love attached to his soul, he must have some love for those who will die without him.

Many deaths have been reported from different parts of the country after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He was very popular among youngsters. They felt that when the person so successful in life could not take care of himself, how would they!

One should never have the attitude of living for self in life. Parents, siblings, friends, city, country, you’re indebted to all of them. The Pandavas in Mahabharata had to endure huge amount of insult, torture, disrespect and that too due to the close relatives. This means everyone has a role to play. Have faith in life.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54