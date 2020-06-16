Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Not Everyone Is Your Competitor

In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Not Everyone Is Your Competitor
In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years.

People do have problems with relatives, especially in our country. It’s because we tend to interfere in each other’s lives. We expect too much from each other and thus we get disappointed at times.

In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years. We have drilled competition into the heads of our kids that they don’t think of anything else.

Everyone wants to get ahead. It doesn’t matter if others are crushed on the way. Poet Kumar Ambuj beautifully said, “I am not in anyone’s way and no one is on my way.”

Let me tell you an anecdote. In childhood, I always used to be with one of my friends. He was the topper of the class. I was nowhere. Some students were not happy with this friendship. People usually don’t like when they see two people happy. They used to tell me that I should try to be the topper, and I always replied, ‘That’s Sunil Ojha’s work.”

Actually we all have to move on our own way, but we look for short-cuts. We presume others as obstacles.

Relationships can never be the hindrances. Have full courage to move ahead in life. Always remember that no one can stop you unless you allow them. A clear mind always knows the best path.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading