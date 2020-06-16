Mindfulness: Not Everyone Is Your Competitor
In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years.
In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years.
People do have problems with relatives, especially in our country. It’s because we tend to interfere in each other’s lives. We expect too much from each other and thus we get disappointed at times.
In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years. We have drilled competition into the heads of our kids that they don’t think of anything else.
Everyone wants to get ahead. It doesn’t matter if others are crushed on the way. Poet Kumar Ambuj beautifully said, “I am not in anyone’s way and no one is on my way.”
Let me tell you an anecdote. In childhood, I always used to be with one of my friends. He was the topper of the class. I was nowhere. Some students were not happy with this friendship. People usually don’t like when they see two people happy. They used to tell me that I should try to be the topper, and I always replied, ‘That’s Sunil Ojha’s work.”
Actually we all have to move on our own way, but we look for short-cuts. We presume others as obstacles.
Relationships can never be the hindrances. Have full courage to move ahead in life. Always remember that no one can stop you unless you allow them. A clear mind always knows the best path.
Write to us:
Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Trolled Over Reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's Name on Koffee With Karan
- Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Get Court Notice Over 'Paatal Lok'
- International Space University Pays Heart-warming Tributes To Sushant Singh Rajput
- Mizoram Footballers Raise Funds Through PUBG Gaming Event for Deceased Covid Volunteer's Family
- This Day, That Year, India-Pakistan World Cup Match That Turned into a Hilarious Memefest