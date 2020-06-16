Mindfulness: Not Everyone Is Your Competitor

People do have problems with relatives, especially in our country. It’s because we tend to interfere in each other’s lives. We expect too much from each other and thus we get disappointed at times.

In school, we are taught to win competitions. Today, our society is just what we were preparing it for the last thirty years. We have drilled competition into the heads of our kids that they don’t think of anything else.

Everyone wants to get ahead. It doesn’t matter if others are crushed on the way. Poet Kumar Ambuj beautifully said, “I am not in anyone’s way and no one is on my way.”

Let me tell you an anecdote. In childhood, I always used to be with one of my friends. He was the topper of the class. I was nowhere. Some students were not happy with this friendship. People usually don’t like when they see two people happy. They used to tell me that I should try to be the topper, and I always replied, ‘That’s Sunil Ojha’s work.”

Actually we all have to move on our own way, but we look for short-cuts. We presume others as obstacles.

Relationships can never be the hindrances. Have full courage to move ahead in life. Always remember that no one can stop you unless you allow them. A clear mind always knows the best path.

