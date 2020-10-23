Mindfulness: One Failure is Not End of the World

During the corona crisis, Mindfulness came across a few stories with deep sense of faith in life, humanity and Courage. One Amitabh Trivedi was a big officer in the company which used to deal in fertilizer, seeds and small tools for agriculture. Ten years ago he quit his job and decided to go for his own business. Initially he got a good success but suddenly one of his product failed and he found himself in a big debt. He had to sell his house. Meanwhile, he came to know about the corruption of his family member on whom he was very dependent for his business.

It was very difficult to cast a doubt on this very important person, but after confirmation, Amitabh came to the conclusion that the family member’s activity was ultimately damaging his business. Despite too much dependence on him, Amitabh decided to let him go. He decided to go for the new beginning. This increased his debt further.

At this point, Amitabh talked to his debtors and clarified his position. His wife too carried out her responsibilities very well. She never let the conditions of her husband’s business affect her children’s education. Amitabh was able to convince the debtors that his losses are only due to weather and technical failure.

While talking to Amitabh and his wife, I continuously felt that how easily a crisis can be faced with proper understanding between husband and wife. Amitabh is now coming out of his debt. He emphasises that there is no crisis unsolvable except death and serious illness.

In last few editions of Mindfulness, we received stories from various cities of India including Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow, in which there were cases of attempting for suicide, changing the city etc because of economic crises. But, story of Amitabh is something else. If there is honesty in your behavior, if you have talent to keep your promises, you will definitely find some people with you.

You don’t need many people to get out of any crisis. Sometime only one person is enough. We must remember every time that who is the biggest solution provider for us. Those who has helped us, always take care of them never forget them in business of good time.

