Mindfulness: Start Training Your Sons Now

There’s a unique side to the ongoing corona crisis which sees more men taking part in household works. Although very slow, but it’s changing the dynamics which is traditionally titled in favour of men. They never participated in domestic works like this.

We have received several emails and messages talking about men’s disinterest in domestic chores. They’re not ready to contribute as much as they should be. It’s a bad sign, and an indicator of the wrong values we have been brought up with.

Some men are sharing pics of them working at home, even if it was the only incident. Their captions and comments are shallow. We have never seen women posting such pictures!

It’s all about the male ego, I guess. It shows after so little contribution. While women are expected to don many roles without any fuss. They have been trained for it since childhood.

But the bigger reason for this is that women have natural compassion for things and people.

The societal structure still follows the old formula. It’s feudalistic in approach. That is why whenever men in our society have to do little household work, their ego shows.

There are many of us who do not praise the chef after a good meal. We lack love. We don’t realise the love with which the food is being cooked.

The problem is not with body, but mind which is not ready to leave ego. Several mothers proudly declare that their sons have never ever done any household work. It’s never too late though. Start training your kids now.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.54