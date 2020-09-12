Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Tears are Not a Sign of Weakness

Tears are the clouds in the sky of mind. Don’t associate them with just sorrow. Try to understand them with tenderness, compassion and innate nature.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2020, 12:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Tears are Not a Sign of Weakness
Tears are the clouds in the sky of mind. Don’t associate them with just sorrow. Try to understand them with tenderness, compassion and innate nature.

Tears don’t just reflect the pain, they represents compassion, love and bliss as well. Assuming tears as weakness means going far away from tenderness.

We often hear things like, ‘stop crying like girl’, ‘boys don’t cry’. Isn’t it strange that we are dragging the children’s mind away from the compassion and tenderness? Tears are the clouds in the sky of mind. Don’t associate them with just sorrow. Try to understand them with tenderness, compassion and innate nature.

Let me tell you about an incident. Long ago. In an auditorium, a sermon was going on. There was a huge crowd listening to him. His speech had such a magical influence that people became emotional and started crying. At the end of the speech, a few people came to meet the saint.

A young man asked him, “During the sermon, many people were crying. Is that the influence of your voice or the weak mind of listeners?”

The sage replied, “I can’t say about those who were weeping, but it seems that you have a harsh mind. Those who weep they have comparatively much more love, compassion and bliss.’’

Tears are mark of tenderness. If men start crying, then the earth might be saved from several wars.

Men need to cry. Their eyes must have compassion and kindness.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading