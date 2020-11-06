Mindfulness: The Dark World of Desires and Competition

Ambitions have brought more sorrow than happiness in our life. We have become too much target oriented. We focus more on glittering things, while we need to pay proper attention to soft and tender parts of life.

A village on a river bank once faced heavy losses due to floods. A man who lost everything in that flood was sitting idle, lost in thoughts about what did he lose. His neighbor came to him and told that nobody in the village could save any of their things. The neighbor also told him that the richest man and even his enemy couldn’t save any of their properties. After listening all this, the worried man got up and said, “Question was not just that what I lost! It also matters a lot that who could save what. Now that, as you say, everything is lost, everyone is equal now, there is no problem.”

It is our way of thinking that it doesn’t matter that we are having pleasures or sorrow. What dominates mind is ‘who gets what!’

The competition with others dominates our mind. This has to be stopped. This makes us dry from within and keeps us wandering. We have to use the market, but it is using us.

Mindfulness gets mails about relations, career and day to day life in which people are not sad because they do not have pleasures in life. They are sad because others have gone ahead of them. Actually this is the illusion that people have gone ahead. If those so called leading people are asked, they will tell you that they repent for what they have left behind.

Growing debt, desire to show ourselves big at any cost is pushing us towards darkness. We need light before it’s too late.

