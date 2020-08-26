Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mindfulness: There are Second Chances in Life

Next time, before you accuse anybody for anything, think from the other person’s perspective too. Love increases by accepting mistakes.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Mindfulness: There are Second Chances in Life
Next time, before you accuse anybody for anything, think from the other person’s perspective too. Love increases by accepting mistakes.

You would hear people saying that modern day electronic gadgets have created a distance in relationships. However, this is not entirely true as such problems existed even when there were no smartphones.

We forget the delicate balancing of relationship when anger gets better of us. We forget that everything was fine just a while ago.

We assume disagreement in the process of decision making as discontent. This is not practical. While giving suggestions to others, we expect them to follow accordingly. Making a difference in opinion is not easy. Sometimes it complicates things. We need to save our mind from getting unnecessary entangled in useless conversations.

It has a simple formula though. Ensure the freedom of both parties, your own and the other person’s as well. We presume that all the decisions of others’ lives are tio be taken by us. You must have seen parents who take all the decisions of their children’s life, and then in the last part of their life, they get ignored by the same kids.

Let me tell you a short story. There was a disciplinarian father who never allowed his son to take any decision. He was sure only he could take the best decisions for his son. But as soon as the son finished his education and came in contact with the outer world, he felt that he should make his own decisions. He started behaving in the same way his father did.

Initially the son used to think that he is being ill-treated. Now the parents began thinking the same about the son. As we move away from the basic thought of freedom, we also get away from the beauty of the life. So, we must understand that while carrying out various responsibilities, we must provide space to others. This helps in maintaining the balance in life.

Next time, before you accuse anybody for anything, think from the other person’s perspective too. Love increases by accepting mistakes.

