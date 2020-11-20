Mindfulness: There Is A Silent Killer At Your Home

We don’t take stress caused due to home environment seriously. Homes are the centers of suicides.

Narendra singh of Patna writes that focusing too much on the country’s politics adversely affects several things including our own life. Politics within home is more painful. We focus so much on politics that we are taking decisions in relations, home and family in a political manner, while this should be done with love and intimacy.

This is becoming the story of every home. Relations of ‘in-laws’ and even father-son are becoming more stressful. Relations are not to dictate or impose thoughts. They are to enrich, encourage and support each other. Those who forget the meaning of relationship, increase the distances just for the sake of their needs. Ultimately they harm themselves.

When siblings’ rift increases the suffocation then there is the need of ventilation. But due to urbanization and devaluation, the society is forgetting its value system.

We got an opportunity to analyse the family and personal relationships up to a significant extent. As far as I can see and understand, the reason of all this is an inflated ego. It is high time we handle the situation in a thoughtful way, else it would be late.

