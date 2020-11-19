Mindfulness: There Is No Harm In Being Kind

Festivals are important part of Indian life. During festivities, we should show kindness to our near and dear ones. A video has gone viral on Facebook which features an emotional story about one Pooja from Punjab. She is trying her best to run her small dairy business despite adverse conditions due to corona and lockdown.

Despite facing a big economic crisis, she decides to help others by giving them jobs by going out of her way. In the end, she emerges victories in the face of problems. She becomes famous as ‘Pooja Didi’ in her vicinity.

As the society and its values have changed, we are dreaming only about our own betterment and not the society. Our horizons are limited. Traditionally, we have been taught to take everyone along as we believed that this would give us peace and happiness to move ahead in life. However, being with each other needs courage and compassion. Often we underestimate the power of love and compassion. But those who have realised this, have understood the real power of community and how we can push each other for a better life together.

So, during these festive times, I would request you to be a little kinder and ignore others’ mistakes. We need to take everyone along.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54