Mindfulness: We Need Happy Memories In Life

Why do you think our films focus more on happy endings? Because the makers want you to return home with a better mood. So, the chaos in the story lasts only till before the climax.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Mindfulness: We Need Happy Memories In Life
Why do you think our films focus more on happy endings? Because the makers want you to return home with a better mood. So, the chaos in the story lasts only till before the climax.

The biggest problem your mind can experience is not stress, but what lies in our memory. It’s the origin of every problem.

Why do you think our films focus more on happy endings? Because the makers want you to return home with a better mood. So, the chaos in the story lasts only till before the climax.

The viewer feels intimacy with the character. That’s why a happy ending is necessary for him to not return disappointed.

There is anyway the need of intimacy. Some of us are in search of philosophy, others are seeking answers for bigger questions. For most of us, a cinema hall is a place of peace.

Like everything else, bitterness is also a part of our memory. We do not forgive easily. It’s amazing how we lie when somebody asks for forgiveness!

Mind is like a dye machine. It quickly prepares the colours. It prefers dusky colours to the bright ones. Bright colours need attention. That is why it entangles you in unrest, anger, humiliation and revenge.

Keep an eye on your mind. Haven’t you felt love and tenderness ever in your life? But the mind forgets all this, and remembers only humiliation.

It’s not enough just to have rose in the flower pot. It must be fully blossomed. Without full blossoming, its fragrance will not spread. If you want life to be filled with love and peace, make it the centre of happy memories. Love has strong power. With its help, it is very easy to get out of any darkness.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

