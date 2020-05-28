Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: What If Your Every Desire Comes True?

If your mind is not trained then it would not have the required endurance to sustain tough times. Therefore it should be our first task to take care of the mind’s wellbeing.

Dayashankar Mishra

May 28, 2020
Mindfulness: What If Your Every Desire Comes True?
If your mind is not trained then it would not have the required endurance to sustain tough times. Therefore it should be our first task to take care of the mind's wellbeing.

Millions of thoughts cross our mind everyday. Sometimes, we regret allowing them to our subconscious. But just think, what if every desire coming to our mind is fulfilled?

Here’s a story.

There was a ‘kalpavriksha’ planted outside a village. According to the Hindu mythological stories, ‘Kalpavriksha’ is a tree which has the power to fulfil your desires.

People of that village were wise. They never came close to the tree. Once a traveller passing through the village decided to sit under the tree as it was summer. The moment he sat there, a new thought crossed his mind: what if I get to eat delicious food!

Voila, there is food in front of him. Then he thought of a soft pillow to sleep on. Again, it happened. Whatever he desired, appeared within a flash.

But it’s a ‘Kalpavriksha’, so unusual thoughts also started coming to his mind. The traveler thought, “If it is magic, might it not happen that Yamraj (God of death) comes?”

Suddenly, the Yamraj appeared. The traveler didn’t have a choice.

We often complain that our wishes are not fulfilled. While saying this, we forget that our wishes, desires keep changing. So if everything happens as per our mind, we may end up like the traveller.

If your mind is not trained then it would not have the required endurance to sustain tough times.

Therefore it should be our first task to take care of the mind’s wellbeing.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

