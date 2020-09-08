Mindfulness: What It Takes To Command Respect

Long time ago, a politician died. His wife had passed away three years ago. His wife was at the door of the heaven to welcome him, but he said, “First, let me see back, how many have come to see me off.”

The wife tried to make him familiar with the reality but he refused to listen to her. So, both went down to the earth where they found a huge crowd shouting slogans of immortality for the politician. He became very happy to see this.

The wife said, “I don’t understand, why you are so happy, while you are a dead man now?”

The politician replied, “Had I known that I will get so much respect, I would have died much earlier.”

Well, that’s why we live!

It takes a lot of hard work to command respect from others. Interestingly, something which needs hard work, is not natural. We are busy in making ourselves as per others’ convenience.

If someone says that we are successful, we agree and feel happy. Everything is according to others’ eyes. We become what the world want us to be. In this process, we get away from ourselves. That is why, you might have seen, when we become successful in world’s eyes, we find ourselves around people who always praise us. But as success fades away, we become lonely.

To know ourselves, we need to give up this self-obsession. The illumination must be from inside. It can’t be like moon which doesn’t have its own light.

We are driven by the common thought of ‘what people would say’. We create a fake life to keep others happy and maintaining our good image. But the real pleasure or bliss is possible only after our introduction with our own truth!

