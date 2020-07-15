Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: What’s Our Real Worth?

Newspapers are reporting that in last few weeks, suicides in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi happened mostly because of the fear of unemployment.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: What’s Our Real Worth?
Newspapers are reporting that in last few weeks, suicides in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi happened mostly because of the fear of unemployment.

One day, the only son of a family, who grew up in difficulties, asked his friends, ‘I am fed up of my work, what should I do?’

His friends suggested him to take the decision on his own. They told him that they are with him. However, the future of several people, including his friends, was depended on his decision. He decided to keep working but it was taking a toll on his health. Finally, he fell ill and had to leave the job anyway.

Don’t value any person for their job. We are living in a time where all of us have grave chances of depression, disappointment and worry. If any friend is not happy with job, you should take it seriously. No matter how valuable the job is, it’s not more valuable than life.

Newspapers are reporting that in last few weeks, suicides in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi happened mostly because of the fear of unemployment.

The crisis of your family won’t be solved by your departure. It needs you. So, take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading