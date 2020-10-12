Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: What’s the Point of Forced Learning?

Actually schools are not fit for all children. They are not for everyone. They are only for those who fit in.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: What’s the Point of Forced Learning?
Actually schools are not fit for all children. They are not for everyone. They are only for those who fit in.

“I am very upset with my school mates. Their words prickle me. When I try to talk about this in school or home, nobody takes me seriously. I am fed up. I feel like I should quit this life. Annoying or upsetting others on the basis of performance in examination has not stopped even when the school is closed. This is continued even during online classes. It can’t be stopped by teachers.”

I got this message on mindfulness Facebook messenger late night. A girl sent me this while reading my Facebook post on his father’s account. She requested not to mention her name. After getting her message I could not sleep that night.

My pain increased when she said that upon telling her mother about her classmates, the mother replied, “Your classmates did right. Why don’t you study? If you don’t work hard, others will tease you like this.”

I know the mother. She is well-educated, but sometimes that is not enough. We become harsh with our children. Only bookish knowledge is not everything.

The biggest crisis for parents is that they relate their own future with their kids’. They assume that they have to take all the decisions for their children. I think it is necessary to make children mentally strong. Children should be able to take each other’s comment properly.

Rabindranath Tagore’s education mostly happened at home. Albert Einstein was expelled from the school. These are only two examples. There are countless other people.

Actually schools are not fit for all children. They are not for everyone. They are only for those who fit in. We must understand that increasing competition doesn’t mean we should move away from the principles of humanity. We need to select the school according to the kid and not the other way round.

Sometimes Parents are unable to understand the mind of their children. But that does not mean they do not love them. They just need to find the position of equilibrium.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading