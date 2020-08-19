Take the pledge to vote

Mindfulness: Why Worry About the Future?

We need to understand that the situation won't remain in our control all the time. We can't control the future.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

August 19, 2020
The corona crisis has terrorised everyone. We are receiving emails and messages for this column, where people are complaining about bad behavior of colleague. They complain of not being understood and of impossible targets. This is happening mostly because everyone wants to keep their jobs at any cost.

Two weeks ago, my old colleague and friend Niharika Bhatnager called from Gujrat. She works with a prestigious IT company in Ahmadabad. Niharika told me that she had to visit the doctor because due to anxiety. She is taking medicines. She told me that her sleep is disturbed for last few months. She has uneasiness and inner guilt. Most of the times, we blame ourselves for not fulfilling expectations and we get angry.

Doctor gave the medicines as per the body. But my suggestion was, it is the crisis of mind. The doctor must have talked with her more sensibility. She was going through a phase of self-doubts.

We discussed about different issues of life. We shared a few stories. I requested her to look inside and see if she can initiate the process of self-healing. I have the same request for you too, increase communication with yourself.

She is doing better now. Medicines have stopped. Her crisis was more metal than social or economic. It is inner crisis.

It might not be the same conditions tomorrow, but we do not exactly know the future. So, it is not fair to have the feeling of despair for it. Stop worrying about the things that are out of your control.

