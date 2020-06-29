Mindfulness: You Become What You Think

‘Thinking’ is not as easy it seems. Most of us think alike, but monotony is directly proportional to dullness. Unfortunately, it’s our thought process that makes us sad, angry, rude etc.

Here’s a story to establish my point. Once, some old people were sitting at the entrance of their village. A horseman came and asked about their wellbeing.

An old man questioned back, “First tell us how the people at your place are?”

The horseman was surprised by the question. The old man said that it was not possible for the horseman to enter the village without answering this question.

Then horseman replied, “Don’t ask me about them. They do not deserve love.”

The old man said, “I am living here since childhood. People of this village are worse. You should leave before anyone comes here.”

Upon hearing this, the horseman went to some other place.

After sometime, another horseman came and asked the same question. The old man, too, repeated his question.

This horseman replied emotionally, “I am still unhappy on leaving them. They are very nice and emotional people. It is the matter of time that I had to leave them. It is very difficult to find such people.”

This time, the old man welcomed the horseman. He said, “People of this village are nice like you.”

A child was observing all this. He asked the old man about his different answers.

The old man explained, “One who is not good from inside, won’t be able to good on outside. It is our attitude that matters the most.”

The name of this old man is ‘life’. It behaves exactly as per our expectations and deep desires. So, be careful for what you think. They are shaping you up.

