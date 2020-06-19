Mindfulness: You’re Not Alone In Your Failure

We try to keep our house clean. We do the same with our body. But do we do the same with our mind? I guess not!

The unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has brought the pain and struggles faced by the outsiders in focus. Where there is fame, there’s pain.

We need to understand that when Sushant made his space in Mumbai without any backup, we praised him. How can Bollywood be blamed for his problems? The film industry gave a big space to an unknown person in such a short duration.

Journalist Mark Manuel writes that it took only 15 minutes to select Shushant for the movie, ‘MS Dhoni-The Untold Story’. It was the same industry. Why do we give credit to our talent on selection, but blame someone else when something wrong happens?

Struggle is not difficult. More difficult is to bear the success. We are so lost in ourselves that we remain alone. Simplicity, innateness and love go away with success.

There are two ways through which garbage in mind accumulates. First too much expectations from ourselves. We need to understand that not everything is in our control. If you are trying to achieve big, you must get out of your comfort zone. You have to take risks and you cannot complain.

The second reason is the inability to forgive self. We think that whatever ups and downs, disappointments or failures we have faced, we are responsible for them.

We can be successful alone, but we cannot fail alone. There are several people who are involved in our failure. Do not hold yourself responsible for everything. Remember and keep repeating--life is difficult but not impossible.

