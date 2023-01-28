Mini Matur Shares Glimpses Of Her Workout Diaries, Writes A Long Post

Mini Mathur loves to be on social media. Be it glimpses of her food diaries, travel adventures or simply snippets with her husband and friends, she keeps us updated with her personal life. However, if you follow Mini, you would know that she was not active on social media for a while. Reason? She “wanted to focus on what’s holding her back.” Recently, Mini shared a video on Instagram consisting of glimpses of her workout diaries.

In the clip, you can see her performing a range of exercises at the gym. The whole video looked like a compilation of clips from different days. She also attached a long caption with the post. It read, “Took 3 weeks off social media to focus on what has been holding me back. From lots of places. Is it fear? Is it a loss of self-belief? Is it a lack of will? Am I ageing? Of course, I AM!! But why should I let that dictate how I feel inside and how much I can do with my body?”

Further, she continued saying, “The one thing I want to do this year is to show up for myself. And believe that it’s never too late to get where you want to go. And I’m loving my resolve so far! To those who are feeling that your socks are sliding inside your shoes, just show up. Prioritise yourself. Everything will fall in line.” She also added the hashtags “Believe,” “New Beginnings” and “Will get there.”

Actor Cyrus Sahukar commented on her post saying, “An added mention is that you have always shown up for all your friends and loved ones too, really hold that in high regard …. stay strong champ.”

Mini Mathur stays true to her fitness regime and a healthy lifestyle. This is not the first time she gave us a sneak peek into her workout session. Previously, she shared a video where one can see her performing some yoga exercises with a group of other people. For the caption, she mentioned, “What a beautiful coming together of soul, body and positivity. I’m so glad I chose to do this for myself. Reset. Reboot. Thank you @jogmihir for your persistence, your calm and your vibe.”

Now, look at this photo dump featuring Mini Mathur performing exercises. “Train your mind.

Your body will follow. This past week I’ve realised that all the “legit” excuses I’ve made about my body not responding: hormones, socialising, stress, work, metabolic slowdown are just rubbish. If you truly make the effort to do wonderful things for your body.. it responds beautifully. PS: Gyaan over,” Mini added.

Looks like working out and staying fit is very important for Mini Mathur. She keeps this aspect of her life very close to her heart. Here, she can be seen exercising. For the caption, she wrote, “Balance. That’s what I’m striving for. Between being happy in my bubble and sad with the plight of the world. Between being an ambitious professional and a good parent. Between being fit and enjoying the food I love. Between being a loyal friend and a good spouse. Between being edgy stylish and comfortable. Between chasing my dreams and being an anchor for those I love. Between stability and flight. Who is feeling the same way?”

Mini Mathur started her career as a VJ. She is known to host the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

